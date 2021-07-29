Families in the Manhattan-Ogden school district who prefer in-person enrollment for their students can do so this Friday.
Central registration is taking place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Manhattan High School West Campus, 2100 Poyntz Ave. Online registration for all USD 383 schools is open now on the district’s website at usd383.org, with a banner on the home page directing people to more information.
Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said some families prefer paying the enrollment fees in-person instead of entering credit card information online.
“Some folks just don’t want to put their information out there, which I understand,” Reid said. “Some people also need guidance on what some of our acronyms and things mean; they want to make sure they’re understanding what they’re signing up for.”
A list of district fees for this upcoming school year is also featured on the USD 383 website. For kindergarten through 6th grade, parents can expect to pay $90 for textbook rentals. For those who qualify for reduced lunch costs, that fee drops to $45 for children in those grade levels.
For 7th and 8th graders, the regular materials fee increases to $102. Those who qualify for reduced lunch will pay $52 to rent textbooks for those grade levels. For high schoolers, the regular materials fee is $103, while reduced lunch families will pay $53 for textbooks. Families who qualify for free lunches do not have to pay any textbook rental fees.
Because of the pandemic, the federal government is once again making all meals free for all students for the 2021-22 school year. Reid said the federal decision has nothing to do with families qualifying for free or reduced lunch. The number of families on free/reduced meals helps determine how much federal funding the district receives for at-risk services.
Even though meals will be provided at no cost, families who may qualify must fill out paperwork with the district to determine their free/reduced eligibility. Reid said most enrollment fees are already waived for those families.
Reid said central registration serves as a “one-stop shop” with all district services present in one setting, including child nutrition and transportation, so people can make payments and learn more about district programs face-to-face.
Interpreters are also available during central registration, and Reid said they “get used quite a bit.” He said having interpreters on hand in one location, instead of being dispersed across 13 buildings, is much easier.
“In the past it could be a real stretch on (our interpreters),” Reid said. “This is just another way to help families.”
Reid said the district will provide free school supplies for people at central registration. The Riley County Health Department also will provide free COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MHS library as part of the event.
Children who need any required immunizations before the school year starts can get those during a walk-in clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the health department, 2030 Tecumseh Road.