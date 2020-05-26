The Manhattan-Ogden school board will hold a special session Wednesday to hire a new principal for Northview Elementary and to discuss the district’s plans for next school year.
The board’s virtual meeting is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page, and anyone interested in submitting public comments should send them by email to board clerk Diane Denison at dianed@usd383.org by noon Wednesday.
District staff last week interviewed three candidates — Jordan Perez, Nicole Edeal and Nick Goos — to replace Cleion Morton, who is retiring as principal of Northview.
Perez is currently principal at Simpson Elementary School in the Russell County school district. He has over nine years of experience as an elementary principal and classroom teacher.
Edeal is currently the principal at Morton Elementary School in Lexington, Nebraska, with over 20 years of experience as an instructional coach and classroom teacher.
Goos is currently the principal at Voy Spears Elementary School in Blue Springs, Missouri. He has over 18 of experience in education as an elementary assistant principal and classroom teacher.
District administrators will make a recommendation for the Northview principal at the Wednesday meeting.
The board will also discuss the district’s plans for next school year. District administrators are bracing for as much as a 10% across-the-board cut in state funding for education, as the pandemic is expected to cause a $653.5 million deficit in the state’s budget next fiscal year.
Locally, that cut could amount to as much as a $4.6 million decrease in state funding.