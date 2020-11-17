The Manhattan-Ogden school district will implement online-only learning for next week’s classes.
Superintendent Marvin Wade announced Monday that all students will receive remote instruction next Monday and Tuesday.
Wade said this will provide additional time for deep cleaning at the schools and facilities. Thanksgiving break begins Nov. 25.
Wade said students’ schools or teachers will provide lesson instructions later this week.
Families can still sign up for meals at the school. All students signed up must pick up five meals Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Central Kitchen, 1112 Hayes Drive. People can sign up online at mypaymentsplus.com.