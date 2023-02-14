The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will receive a report on plans for the district’s summer meals and other programs.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Education Center, 2031 Poyntz Ave.
USD 383 annually provides free meals during the summer through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, which provides meal reimbursement to the district.
According to agenda documents, Ogden Elementary doesn’t have a confirmed location for its summer programming or feeding site, but principal Kayla Simon is working on addressing that situation.
USD 383 plans to have other schools that will serve as feeding sites during the summer.
According to tentative plans in agenda documents, Amanda Arnold, Lee and Marlatt elementary schools, Eisenhower Middle, and Manhattan High would have feeding sites and other summer programming. Bluemont and Theodore Roosevelt elementary schools would only serve as feeding sites.
Bergman Elementary and Eugene Field Early Learning will be a closed feeding site, meaning they will only serve students attending programming at those schools.
The board won’t provide formal approval of the summer meals program until May.
In other business, the board will consider buying library furniture for Manhattan High School from Mid-State School Equipment of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, for $30,250.
Officials said the additional shelving and pieces for the ciruculation desk will help the campus absorb materials from the ninth-grade campus. Starting with the 2023-24 school year, all grade levels will be in one school.
The board also will receive a report from the district’s Committee for Diversity and Inclusion and discuss the board’s 2023 priorities.