The Manhattan-Ogden school board will review a request to republish the district’s 2019-20 budget and hold a new budget hearing after the district received additional special education funds above the originally published budget.
The school board’s virtual meeting is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A livestream of the meeting will be available on the district’s Facebook page, and public comments may be submitted in writing ahead of the meeting by emailing dianed@usd383.org before noon Wednesday.
District officials were notified last week that special education funding, one of several types of funds the district receives from the state, was increasing by $210 to $30,010 per special education student. That increase resulted in an additional $134,000 in state special education funding for the school district, but that puts the district above its original budget published in August.
While the new budget will require another public hearing, it will not change school district residents’ property taxes.
District officials also will give an update on the budget process for next school year. Schools across Kansas are bracing for budget cutbacks as state officials look to cut expenses in the face of a $653.5 million deficit in the state budget next fiscal year.