The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will consider a proposed superintendent succession plan and job description that will allow assistant superintendent Eric Reid to get promoted in the future.
The board meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Robinson Education Center.
On March 2, members voted to allow board president Curt Herrman and vice president Darell Edie to draft a document that would name Reid to the lead position in case something happened to superintendent Marvin Wade. They also voted to change the language of the superintendent job description to show that a doctoral degree is “preferred” instead of “required.”
In both votes, the board approved 6-0 with board member Christine Weixelman abstaining because she said the actions had “further implications than just what we’re trying to do.”
The agenda didn’t include the written plan as of press time.
While the plan is intended to be implemented in a leadership emergency, according to district officials, it also would effectively allow the district to promote Reid to the position of superintendent. Reid, who does not have a doctorate, would be able to take on the main leadership role in Wade’s absence. Herrman and Edie told The Mercury on March 24 that they would like to keep Reid in the district for “as long as possible,” after Reid was a finalist for a superintendent job in USD 230 Spring Hill, which is part of the Kansas City area.
Reid, who is in his seventh year as assistant superintendent, told The Mercury he’s not a candidate for any other position. Wade said he has no plans to retire from the district and is in good health. According to public records obtained by The Mercury, Wade earned $217,431 in 2021. Last fall, the board voted to extend Wade’s contract with the district through June 2023, and to give him a 3.7% raise.
Board members also will consider changing the district’s pandemic response plan to allow school principals to provide parents some access to eat lunch with their child, and to gradually increase visitor access in general. The board also will talk about disbanding the COVID-19 medical advisory committee and discontinuing the district’s online data dashboard.
District officials are still monitoring the coronavirus situation within district buildings and the broader Manhattan community but have indicated they are ready to loosen some pandemic protocols. The data dashboard, an online tracker of COVID-19 information within the district, will no longer be updated following this week’s entry.
For the final week of the data dashboard, March 20-26, the student attendance rate was 93.85%, which is up slightly from 93.01% for the week of March 6-12. Staff attendance rates also increased, from 81% on March 6-12 to 86% for the most recent week, respectively. Only one student tested positive during the final week of data, and only one student was quarantined during that time. In the final week, 65 students and staffers were tested for COVID-19. There were zero positive tests.
Board members briefly discussed the future of the medical advisory committee and the data dashboard during their March 2 meeting. At that meeting, the board voted to make mask-wearing optional across the whole district because of the downward-trending dashboard figures.