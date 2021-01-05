The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will consider proposals to replace the roof and repair gymnasium siding at Anthony Middle School.
The first meeting of 2021 starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Robinson Education Center.
District officials received bids for roofing replacement and siding repair in December. Three contracts are listed and will likely be issued for the project — one for $676,365 with Manhattan-based Danker Roofing for roof repairs, one for $95,000 with Mid-Continental Restoration for siding work, and one for $931,011 with The Garland Company for supplying materials, freight, and project management. The money for this project will come from the capital outlay fund, in the section designated for building repair and remodeling.
At the top of the board’s agenda for the meeting is a proclamation naming the week of Jan. 17-23 as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Week across the district. King’s birthday is Jan. 18. The proclamation states the national holiday “should serve as a time for Americans to reflect upon the principles of racial equality and nonviolent social change espoused by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”
Multiple resignations and hires are listed on the agenda as well. Eight teachers are up for hiring approval by the board, as well as 16 resignations and one termination. A handful of donations and grants are also up for approval, including a $12,600 cash grant from Riley County Raising Riley for reduced fees for families with children at College Hill Early Learning Center. Another $1,000 cash grant from Cox Communications and the Kansas Charitable Fund would be used to provide classroom supplies for the 18-21 Program at Manhattan High School. An anonymous donor also has provided $2,500 worth of Amazon gift cards to teachers at Amanda Arnold Elementary School for classroom supplies.
The board also will receive reports on district construction projects, along with updates from superintendent Marvin Wade and the Manhattan High School Student Council.