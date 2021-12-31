The Manhattan-Ogden school board will consider whether to return to a mask requirement across the district during a special meeting Monday.
District officials called a meeting for Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Robinson Education Center to discuss and vote on a temporary return to masking, as Superintendent Marvin Wade is recommending a mask mandate for all district buildings through at least Jan. 21.
Right now, masks are optional at Manhattan High School and district auxiliary buildings such as the Robinson Education Center. Masks are still required in elementary and middle schools as well as early learning centers. This change would mean all students, staff, and visitors to all district facilities would be required to wear a mask while indoors.
The recommendation comes amid increased concern among district officials about the omicron variant of COVID-19, as well as “recent increases in positivity rate and staff absences,” according to meeting agenda documents. Ultimately, officials are concerned about the possibility of a spike in cases as the result of students and teachers returning to class after the holiday break.
The most recent data on the coronavirus in the district indicated a decrease in the staff attendance rate over the two-week period was noted, from 84% for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4 to 80% for the week of Dec. 5-11. The data dashboard also shows an increase of students being quarantined, from 49 for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4 to 68 for the week of Dec. 5-11.
The district’s online COVID-19 data dashboard is not being updated during the winter break.
In Riley County, health officials have identified 148 new cases as of Wednesday. The two-week percent-positive rate for the county increased from 7.28% to 7.78%. Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said the county expects to see more positive cases in the coming weeks.
Agenda documents indicate members of the district’s medical advisory committee, which Gibbs is part of, recently suggested that “USD 383 consider returning to universal masking as a temporary measure at all USD 383 sites, because the COVID situation has changed for the worst during the past two to three weeks.”
Wade indicated in agenda documents that any change to the pandemic response plan needed to be implemented before students’ return to school Tuesday. He said in the documents that the primary objective of the district is to keep students in school, in-person, five days a week.
No other items are listed on the special meeting agenda, and no public comment period will be held Monday evening. The school board will hold their regular meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Robinson Education Center.
During that meeting, new board members Jayme Morris-Hardeman and Christine Weixelman will take their seats at the table. They replace departing board president Jurdene Coleman and member Katrina Lewison, both of whom did not seek re-election in 2021.
On Wednesday, the board will consider purchasing a property at 2120 Oak Street in Manhattan for $205,000 to expand parking for MHS West Campus, and potentially approve paying hourly district employees an extra dollar per hour worked from Aug. 18 to Dec. 3 through federal COVID-19 relief funds.
They will also proclaim the week of Jan. 16-22 as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Week in the district, in honor of Dr. King’s birthday Jan. 17.