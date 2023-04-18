The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will consider purchasing more security cameras for district elementary schools.
The board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Education Center. On the agenda for the meeting is the potential purchase additional cameras for the elementary schools, and a server to hold several days’ worth of video footage.
The bid for new cameras and server comes from American Digital Security of Liberty, Missouri, for $142,546. The board is looking to enhance school safety and security measures after two incidents within two days of each other in late February.
One incident Feb. 16 involved Riley County police arresting Samuel Aaron Osenga, 22, for criminal trespass after Osenga attempted to gain entry to Amanda Arnold Elementary, and made an unauthorized entry to Anthony Middle School, the same morning.
Another incident Feb. 17 involved vandalism and what turned out to be an illegitimate threat in the boy’s bathroom at Manhattan High School West Campus. District officials chose to lock down the school and cancel the afternoon pep rally because of a lack of information regarding the credibility of the threat. Riley County police and district officials determined the threat was not credible, and students were dismissed with officers monitoring traffic.
At the board meeting March 1, board president Karla Hagemeister said she would “work on” some ideas with district administrators to bring to the board later.
Board members also will consider replacing the digital sign at Ogden Elementary. The current sign has been in place for more than 12 years, according to agenda documents, and the sign cover doesn’t lock in place, meaning members of the public are open to creating their own messages or taking the letters.
Board members will take a look at purchasing a new digital marquee from Golden Rule Signs of Shelbyville for $28,548.
According to the agenda, Golden Rule Signs provides a five-year warranty on parts, and the sign’s display can be changed through the company’s cloud service from anywhere in the world, as long as the user has internet access on their device. It also can be programmed to show information in multiple languages.