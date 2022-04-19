The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will discuss a superintendent succession plan after tabling it at its last meeting.
The board meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center, where it will readdress the proposed succession document.
Some board members were absent for that April 6 meeting, and board president Curt Herrman said he didn’t want to proceed without everyone’s input.
The proposed succession document would essentially create a path for assistant superintendent Eric Reid to be promoted to the head job if something were to happen to current superintendent Marvin Wade. On March 2, members voted to allow Herrman and vice president Darell Edie to draft a document that would name Reid to the lead position “in case of emergency.” They also voted to change the language of the superintendent job description to show that a doctoral degree is “preferred” instead of “required.”
Reid, who does not have a doctorate, would be able to take on the main leadership role in Wade’s absence. Herrman and Edie told The Mercury on March 24 that they would like to keep Reid in the district for “as long as possible,” after Reid was a finalist for a superintendent job in USD 230 Spring Hill, which is part of the Kansas City area, in February.
Reid, who is in his seventh year as assistant superintendent, told The Mercury he’s not a candidate for any other position. Wade said he has no plans to retire from the district and is in good health. According to public records obtained by The Mercury, Wade earned $217,431 in 2021. Last fall, the board voted to extend Wade’s contract with the district through June 2023, and to give him a 3.7% raise.
In other business, board members will consider allowing Manhattan Virtual Academy to transition from its FlexPoint Education curriculum to a locally managed Agilix Buzz learning management system at a cost of no more than $60,000.
Meeting agenda documents indicate that MVA has experienced a 42% increase in enrollment across grades K-12 over the past two years.
The board also will consider the purchase of a dishwasher for Ogden Elementary from Douglas Equipment of Bluefield, West Virginia, for $16,724; and the replacement of restroom partitions in Frank Bergman Elementary by Icon Structures of Manhattan for $23,300.