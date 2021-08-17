The Manhattan-Ogden school district’s administrators and classified staff could receive a pay raise after this week’s school board meeting.
The meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Robinson Education Center.
Board members will consider a proposal to give classified employees a wage increase of 3.7% for the 2021-22 school year. This is an addition to the district’s decision to cover the higher cost of health insurance benefits for all eligible employees enrolled in the USD 383 benefits plan, resulting in a 4.45% total increase.
The board also will look at approving a 3.7% salary increase for district administrators, coordinators and department managers for 2021-22. Agenda documents indicate the amount of the actual pay boost will vary depending on the individual employee’s position and how long they’ve been employed by the district. This raise will be retroactive to July 4 of this year and apply to people who were employed with USD 383 before April 1.
Wages for USD 383 classified staff, which includes food service, custodial/maintenance, office professionals, teacher aides and paraprofessionals, and transportation workers, typically increases every year. In December, the district gave all entry-level employees and classified staff salaries an extra $1 per hour along with a 3.5% increase in July 2020 on top of their previous raises.
These raises are included in the proposed 2021-22 budget. The board hasn’t voted on the full budget.
In other business, board members will consider an amendment to the guaranteed maximum price for construction at MHS West. An additional cost of $4,673 accounts for items like parking lot lighting fixtures and paint work and brings the total guaranteed maximum price to $27.56 million.
McCown Gordon Construction is handling building renovations. The guaranteed maximum price can be altered with approval from the board if construction costs exceed the amount projected by district officials.
Board members will consider a proposal to add more badge access points and gateways to some entrances at MHS West. Agenda documents indicate these new badge scanners would be for doors that were missed on the original bid day for the project. The cost of adding badge-scanning security measures to dozens of doorways throughout the building is $47,664. CBS Door and Hardware of Manhattan would perform the installation.
The board also will look at the potential purchase of information technology racks and switches for MHS West as part of the renovations. Educational IT company K12 would provide the new equipment for $40,953. Following that item on the agenda, board members will consider purchasing new reading and language arts textbooks from McGraw-Hill Education called ‘Wonders.’
Agenda documents state that teachers use “Wonders” to help elementary school students “master foundational skills of phonics, vocabulary, spelling, and word study.” The district has used the textbook for grades kindergarten through 5th since 2018. The cost of additional Wonders materials would be $34,671 with the books coming from Follett School Solutions in Illinois.