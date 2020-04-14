The Manhattan-Ogden school board will consider buying $607,000 in new textbooks for some classes.
The board will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Access to the meeting livestream will be available on the district’s Facebook page.
The district periodically replaces its textbooks, and district officials are requesting the board approve new math books for elementary school students, high school history textbooks and organic chemistry textbooks for the high school’s new class in the subject.
The district had been using the Math in Focus math curriculum since 2010, but in fall 2018, the district developed a teacher task force to identify potential new textbook options. The team picked four textbooks, which were piloted in 39 classrooms representing kindergarten through fifth grade.
Based on teacher feedback, district officials are recommending the Ready Classroom math curriculum at a cost of $495,000.
High school teachers similarly reviewed history textbook options and recommend the district purchase U.S. history and geography textbooks for $51,000 and world history textbooks for $58,000. The district also requests the board approve purchasing 25 organic chemistry textbooks for $2,807.
Funding for the textbook purchases will come from the district’s textbook fee account, which parents pay into every year at enrollment.
In other business
District administrators will consider a $760,000 guaranteed maximum price bid for parking lot and drop-off lane improvements at Lee Elementary School, and $20,000 for window and door replacements for the Bishop Stadium press box.
The board also will hear an enrollment analysis report from RSP & Associates, a school planning consultant. The consultant is advising the district as it gears into redistricting over the next year.
Other updates to the board include annual reports on maintenance and custodial, bullying prevention, and special and gifted education programs.