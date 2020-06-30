The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will review a request to buy $10,300 in annual workbooks for the district’s math and English language arts students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
The board meets virtually 6:30 p.m. at the Robinson Education Center, 2031 Poyntz. A livestream of the meeting will be available on the district’s Facebook page.
The board purchases disposable workbooks for its kindergarten through fifth-grade students every year.
Following last week’s decision to purchase iPads for every student in the district, officials said this year’s workbook expense is 20% lower than last year’s $13,000 cost, since teachers can more heavily rely on the Canvas student learning software and other digital tools.
Some of the district’s workbook, textbook and digital license costs are offset by the district’s textbook fee at enrollment.
Administrators also will give updates on the district’s budget and COVID-19 measures for the fall semester.
In early to mid-July, state education officials are expected to release both the finance formulas needed to calculate each district’s budget and the guidelines to plan for returning to in-person classes in August.
Additionally, since the board meeting is the first of the 2020-21 school year, the board will consider several annual procedural measures, like purchasing a $14,500 membership to the Kansas Association of School Boards and a $2,100 membership to the association’s legal assistance fund.