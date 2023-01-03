The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will consider whether to continue using the current version of the district’s pandemic response plan for the rest of the school year.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center. Board members will hear from superintendent Marvin Wade about where the district stands.
The pandemic response document included in the meeting agenda states that USD 383 would continue to utilize the “Test to Know” program for students and staff for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. The “Test to Know” method replaces the previously used “Test to Stay” practice, focusing on those exposed to the coronavirus and the use of testing to continue in-person learning, rather than making that person quarantine out of school until they are healthier.
Right now, if a student or staff member tests positive, they must remain out of school in isolation for five days. They can return to school if their symptoms improve, such as a lack of fever for at least 24 hours without any medication. The district no longer requires a negative COVID test in order for a person to return to school, however they must wear a mask for six to 10 days after they come back.
If a person has been exposed to someone that is positive for the coronavirus, they must wear a mask for 10 days but can stay in school. School nurses will test that person the following school day. If they are negative for COVID-19, they can remain at school. If they test positive, they must go home and isolate for five days.
The pandemic response document features much of the same information the district approved during the Sept. 21 board meeting. At that time, the board and district administrators officially decided to stop publishing district COVID-19 data on the USD 383 website, citing a lowered rate of infections and daily testing. The district has maintained communication with the Riley County Health Department and continues to monitor the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cumulative incidence rate map, as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community levels.
Officials wrote that the district is continuing to implement several layers of prevention for any illness, including physical distancing, disinfecting high-touch surfaces, encouraging proper hygiene like handwashing, and continued testing.
District officials also encourage people to stay home if they feel ill. Agenda documents state that the Manhattan community is experiencing “a number of respiratory illnesses” such as flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
In other business, board members will discuss their interest in serving in board officer positions.
They also will consider a proposal from interior design firm The Maker’s Creative to re-design the interior spaces of College Hill and Eugene Field early learning centers for $256,125. This is part of the district’s 2018 construction bond, and is intended to refresh the entrances, hallways and waiting areas of both school buildings. Officials anticipate finishing the project by mid-April.