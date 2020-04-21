The Manhattan-Ogden school board will have a special meeting Wednesday to discuss organizational changes to the early learning department.
The board meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. Video streaming of the meeting is available on the school district’s Facebook page.
Last Wednesday, district administrators requested the board approve changes to the leadership structure of the early learning department. The department over the past few years reorganized its learning approach and consolidated its five learning sites to two — College Hill and Eugene Field early learning centers, which will see additions and renovations in the coming year.
Under the district’s proposed reorganization, early learning leadership positions would receive new titles to better reflect new responsibilities after the consolidation of sites. Elisabeth Nelson, director of early learning and principal at College Hill, would vacate the principal position, and the district would have to hire a new principal for the center.
However, the board last week tabled that proposal after board member Brandy Santos expressed concerns that Nelson’s contract would be for 11 months, while other early learning administration would be contracted for 12 months. District administrators explained that the difference was because the district had to honor Nelson’s previous 11-month contract, but asked to continue discussions in executive session, since the matter concerned an individual employee.
The board moved to conduct a special meeting Wednesday because the board’s next meeting isn’t until May 6, and if the board moves to approve the reorganization and hire a principal, the district would benefit from more time to search for and vet potential candidates for the position.