The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will consider buying property next to College Hill Early Learning Center for more playground space.
The board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson Education Center.
The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will consider buying property next to College Hill Early Learning Center for more playground space.
The board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson Education Center.
Board members will review a proposal to purchase the lot at 2606 Margot Lane for $151,900. With the purchase, USD 383 would relocate the play area at College Hill to the lot directly north of the school.
Agenda documents indicate the district seeks to purchase the home on that lot to expand the playground and move it away from direct view of Kimball Avenue. District officials intend to move the play area at College Hill from a narrow strip of land sandwiched between the school and Kimball Avenue. According to the agenda, officials believe moving the play area to the north side will greatly improve student safety “in creating more area between where children play and a heavy traffic area.”
Agenda documents state that district officials wanted to purchase the lot before construction on the school began. The owner decided not to sell at that time, and the district made do with the space it had for a playground. Now, the owner is ready to sell, according to the agenda.
The seller of the property is listed as Steven Jarmer of Manhattan. The home was built in 1950, according to additional documents, and Jarmer has owned the home since 1998. The official closing date on the deal is Oct. 21.
In other business, board members will consider approving three contracts for roof repairs to Eisenhower Middle School. The school’s roof was installed in 2001, and administrators said it has reached the end of its useful life. The board will look at three contracts for repairs:
District administrators allocated $2.5 million in the 2022-23 budget to replace the entire old portion of the roof and to replace the outside insulation on just the gymnasium.
The board also will consider a proposal from Diamond Roofing of Manhattan to repair the roofs at Lee Elementary School and Robinson Education Center for $617,681.
Additionally, the board will look at purchasing malware detection and response software for the district IT network from CDW-G of Chicago, Ill., for $117,300, as well as a van for IT staff from the National Auto Fleet Group of Watsonville, Calif., for $31,933. According to the agenda, IT personnel have been required to drive their personal vehicles for work-related trips for the past 15 years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.