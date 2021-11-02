The Manhattan-Ogden school board will consider buying a home near Manhattan High School West Campus to demolish and make room for additional parking.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson Education Center.
District administrators will ask the board to approve buying the property at 2128 Oak Street for $168,500. Officials want to use the land to expand parking at MHS West and help improve access to practice fields on the west side of the school.
The real estate sale contract included in the agenda lists the Lawrence J. Gassmann Estate as the seller. If approved, the district will close on the deal and take possession of the property on Dec. 29, according to the contract.
Board members also will consider buying IT racks, switches and installation services for Eugene Field Early Learning Center from educational tech company K12 for $90,753. Additionally, they will consider the purchase of kitchen supplies and equipment from TriMark Foodservice of Lenexa for $49,877.
A new kitchen is being constructed at MHS West for family and consumer science classes in the restaurant and event management career pathway.
The full cost includes a refrigerator and freezer, handwashing sinks, seven new gas ranges, dishwasher and a stackable washer/dryer.
The board also will look at buying two new maintenance vehicles from Clark Equipment Company of West Fargo, North Dakota for $35,344, as well as a new custodial van from National Auto Fleet Group of Watsonville, California for $28,895.
USD 383 board meeting are streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel, Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools.