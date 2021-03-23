The USD 383 school board on Wednesday will consider buying new fitness equipment for Manhattan High School.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Robinson Education Center, 2031 Poyntz Ave.
The district is looking to replace a large portion of the high school’s fitness equipment, which USD 383 bought around 1999-2000. After two decades, officials said the equipment is showing signs of wear and tear and should be replaced. The listed cost for new fitness equipment from ProMaxima is $43,885. The district would contract with Purple Wave Auction for disposal of the old equipment.
The school board also plans to take on other actions during the meeting:
- The board will review buying two new playgrounds for Oliver Brown Elementary from ABCreative for $398,593, as well as playground equipment for Eugene Field Early Learning Center for $292,173 from commercial playground equipment manufacturer Kompan.
- The board will consider moving forward with the second phase of asbestos abatement at Eugene Field. Construction on the early learning center continues, and the board’s approval would allow workers with Associated Insulation, Inc., to carry on removing old window caulking throughout the building, which has asbestos. The total cost for this work is $43,550.
- Board members will likely give final approval to the 2021-22 academic year calendar. The 2021-22 school year will begin Aug. 18 and end May 18, 2022. Winter break will be Dec. 20 through Jan. 3. Spring break will be March 14 through 18. The board gave initial approval on March 3. The adoption of the academic calendar is one of the items on the board’s consent agenda, meaning it would likely pass without discussion.
- The board will consider hiring Drew Montgomery as the director of human resources for an annual salary of $80,000. Montgomery currently works for the South Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative in Pratt. Andy Turner, the previous HR director, left in February for another job.
- The board will review spending $41,969 for new furniture for the reception and conference rooms in Frank Bergman Elementary, as well as buying new security cameras from Security Solutions of Junction City for MHS-West Campus for $71,969.