The Manhattan-Ogden school board will consider purchasing five augmented reality units to help teach students in Manhattan High’s health science and biomedical career pathways.
The board meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday by video conference. A livestream of the meeting is available on the district’s Facebook page.
District officials are asking the board to approve a $28,000 purchase of five augmented reality units that would help students visualize and interact with subject matter in their health science and biomedical classes. Each unit would allow one student to wear virtual reality glasses and interact with the material using a special stylus, while the other students would be able to watch on a separate display.
The purchase also would include teacher training as well as learning content for the system.
District administrators will ask the board to approve changes to the guaranteed maximum prices for Eisenhower and Anthony middle schools. In February, the board had approved prices of $13.8 million at Anthony and $13.6 million at Eisenhower to add sixth-grade wings and FEMA-rated storm shelters for the schools, alongside Manhattan city government projects to add community recreation centers at the school sites.
However, school officials say further construction costs are necessary to ensure the storm shelters are up to strict standards for shelters, among other smaller construction changes, and the district is asking the board to approve guaranteed maximum prices that will add $141,000 in costs at Eisenhower and $184,000 at Anthony.
The district is also asking the board to consider similar guaranteed maximum price amendments for College Hill Early Learning Center, bumping the project’s earlier guaranteed maximum price of $7.1 million up by $40,000.
The board also will consider a $37,000 purchase request for two used forklifts for the maintenance department and $40,000 in fire alarm repairs at Manhattan High’s east campus.