The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will consider allowing Common Table to serve community meals at Manhattan High School East Campus.
The board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Education Center.
Administrators will present the board an option to give Manhattan organization Common Table permission to serve community meals in the cafeteria at the MHS East building at 901 Poyntz Ave. The current ninth-grade center won’t be used starting with the 2023-24 school year with all grades moving into one campus.
Currently, Common Table rotates its meals between multiple locations around the city. The organization is one that school district officials have considered for MHS East space as USD 383 built the new wing on to MHS West and began the process of converting the 901 Poyntz facility into a multi-use building for the district.
Agenda documents indicate that a memorandum of understanding will be needed for Common Table to use the facility and equipment at 901 Poyntz. The organization is asking board members to support creating a memorandum with Common Table. The goal is to present a finished document by June 1.
In other business, board members will consider purchasing two 65-passenger school buses for the Early Learning program from Midwest Transit Equipment of Nixa, Mo., for $298,954.
They also will look at buying 20 Windows and 22 Apple desktop computers for the Career and Technical Education department for $41,894 and will review the potential purchase of sound-absorbing panels to remediate acoustic problems in Amanda Arnold Elementary’s cafeteria and music rooms from BG Consultants for $11,150.
