The Manhattan-Ogden school board will consider two school lunch-related items when it meets Wednesday.
The board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center. Board members will look at raising the cost of school meals for adults to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recommended prices.
Right now, adults who wish to eat a school meal must pay $2.55 for breakfast, and $4.55 for lunch. Students pay $1.65 for breakfast and $3 for lunch, respectively. The proposal included in the board agenda does not include a raise in student prices.
District officials stated in agenda documents that reimbursement rates for the 2023-24 fiscal year have not yet been published by USDA. Those are typically announced mid-July, so district officials don’t have an estimate of what the adult meal prices might increase to. Agenda documents state that food costs are rising with inflation, and that the USDA anticipates a possible average rise in costs of 4.9% to 8.2% over the coming fiscal year.
The board will also consider nominating Ogden Elementary as a Community Eligibility Program (CEP) school in the district. The CEP initiative is part of the National School Lunch Act that gives schools an option to provide meals at no cost to students. A School must have at least 40% of its students certified to receive free meals in order for it to be part of the program.
Currently, Ogden Elementary has 58% of its student population eligible for free meals. If approved, Ogden would be able to participate in CEP for four years without needing to reapply.
In other business, board members will consider purchasing projector and sound system equipment from Cytek Media Systems of Topeka for $49,497; a proposal to fix an HVAC chiller economizer leak at Manhattan High School-West Campus for $16,060; and a bid from BHS Construction of Manhattan for Amanda Arnold Elementary acoustic remediations for $43,785.
At the start of the meeting, board members will recognize 10 Manhattan High Business Professionals of America team members who placed in the top 10 at the BPA National Leadership Conference last month.
The board will also recognize the MHS Skills USA team members who medaled at the Kansas State Skills USA Championships last month, and the MHS debate/forensics team, which qualified 32 students in the state forensics tournament.