The Manhattan-Ogden school board will consider several purchases and maintenance items on its meeting agenda this week.
The USD 383 board meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson Education Center. On the board’s agenda for this week is a proposal from Tech Electronics of Topeka to install additional security systems at the Manhattan High School East Campus building at 901 Poyntz Ave., the district transportation barn, and the district child nutrition services building, for $16,869.
At the April 19 board meeting, board members approved purchasing more security cameras for district elementary schools. The extra safety measures come after two separate incidents in February that revealed to district officials where they need more emphasis on school security.
Board members also will review and likely approve a proposal from Precision Concrete Cutting of Overland Park to grind concrete sidewalks at Amanda Arnold Elementary, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary, College Hill Early Learning Center, and both Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools. Agenda documents indicate the proposal is for $10,054 worth of work to grind down 103 identified trip hazards at those schools to make the sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In other business, the board will consider the purchase of three floor-scrubbing units for Manhattan High School and Marlatt Elementary from Purozone of Lawrence for $45,930; a cooling tower valve and actuator replacement at MHS-West Campus from Central Mechanical Construction of Manhattan for $13,646; and a replacement overhead door for the district transportation barn from DH Pace Company of Olathe for $79,760.
Prior to the regular board meeting, board members will have an executive session at 6 p.m. to discuss a matter that is private because of attorney/client privilege. At the start of the regular meeting, they also will recognize the 2023 Kansas Career and Technical Education Scholars in the district, and the MHS Envirothon team for being the 2023 state competition champions.