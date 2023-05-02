The Manhattan-Ogden school board will consider several purchases and maintenance items on its meeting agenda this week.

The USD 383 board meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson Education Center. On the board’s agenda for this week is a proposal from Tech Electronics of Topeka to install additional security systems at the Manhattan High School East Campus building at 901 Poyntz Ave., the district transportation barn, and the district child nutrition services building, for $16,869.

Tags