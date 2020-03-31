The Manhattan-Ogden school board will meet Wednesday to discuss contracting for a $389,000 fiber internet build-out to Oliver Brown Elementary School and the district’s new warehouse property in east Manhattan.
The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. using the Zoom video conferencing software. Diane Denison, board clerk, said the district plans to share the meeting via Facebook Live, and the board will take written public comments, as long as they are submitted to Denison by noon Wednesday. Comments will be read aloud at the board’s meeting.
The board is expected to receive updates from the district’s various departments on the coronavirus situation. Schools were distributing personal items and elementary learning packets Monday and Tuesday, with education planned to resume Wednesday.
District administrators are asking the board to approve $389,000 in fiber internet connection projects from Unite Private Networks to three sites: Oliver Brown, the new district warehouse property at 801 Levee Drive and a site at that property that administrators are planning to be the district’s new central kitchen location. Both the current warehouse and central kitchen are at 1112 Hayes Drive.
The board also will consider a $173,000 request to install new card access locks and network infrastructure at Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools.
The projects, if approved, will use bond improvement funding.
District administrators also are asking the board to approve $177,000 in changes to the bond construction project at the Keith Noll Maintenance Center at 2031 Casement Road.
In the fall, the Manhattan City Commission approved the project under the condition that the district would demolish a chain link fence at the property and replace it with a screened fence. The city also required that the district remove and replace the metal siding and roof on the existing building to match the color of the new building.
The board also will consider a district-recommended $547,000 bid from Diamond Roofing to replace Northview Elementary’s roof.
Those projects will use capital outlay funding.
In addition, the board will review the district’s waiver application to the state Department of Education to lower the time-in-school requirement. Per state law, schools must be in session for at least 1,116 hours each school year, but with schools forced to close their buildings for the rest of the school year, the state is allowing districts to apply to waive that requirement by creating alternative education plans.