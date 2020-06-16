The Manhattan-Ogden school board will review a guaranteed maximum price bid for Frank Bergman Elementary renovations.
The board meets 5:30 p.m. via video conference. A livestream of the meeting will be available on the district’s Facebook page. Residents may submit written comments to board clerk Diane Denison at dianede@usd383.org before noon Wednesday to be read aloud at the meeting.
District officials will recommend the board accept a $1.1 million bid for phase one of the bond project at Bergman Elementary School. The first phase, scheduled to start later this summer, will create a secondary parking lot at the school and add a building pad for a planned addition that will be phase two of the school’s bond project. That phase is scheduled to start next summer.
Board members also will consider a combined $297,000 request to purchase new library and office furniture at Eisenhower and Anthony middle schools using bond funds. Officials said each school will receive identical furniture to replace 20-year-old furniture as those areas undergo renovations.
District officials will present a request to purchase $251,000 in playground equipment for College Hill Early Learning Center. The playground equipment, originally slated as part of the bond funding for the center’s ongoing expansion construction, will instead be funded from the early learning department, as a trade off so more bond funding could go to a multipurpose room as part of the expansion.
The board will hold a final hearing on its republished budget for the 2019-20 school year, which ends June 30.
The state increased special education categorical aid, resulting in a $133,762 for the district. However, since that bumps the district above the budget it had approved in August, the school board has to republish and reapprove the budget.
The new budget will not impose additional taxes.