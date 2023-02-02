Manhattan High School East Campus
Manhattan High School East Campus, which currently serves as the ninth-grade campus, will be vacated once the MHS West Campus project is completed.

 Staff photo by Nickolas Oatley

The Manhattan-Ogden school board voted Wednesday to begin discussions with Common Table on an agreement to host community meals in the district's 901 Poyntz facility.

Board members approved starting the conversation with the nonprofit organization about holding free community meals seven days a week at the Manhattan High School East Campus building at 901 Poyntz. Common Table was one of the organizations that expressed interest in using the building once it’s vacated this fall, as freshmen will transition to MHS-West.