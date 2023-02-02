The Manhattan-Ogden school board voted Wednesday to begin discussions with Common Table on an agreement to host community meals in the district's 901 Poyntz facility.
Board members approved starting the conversation with the nonprofit organization about holding free community meals seven days a week at the Manhattan High School East Campus building at 901 Poyntz. Common Table was one of the organizations that expressed interest in using the building once it’s vacated this fall, as freshmen will transition to MHS-West.
Common Table director Michael Gassman said the organization formed 10 years ago and began by serving meals three nights a week. The agency, which now serves meals seven days a week, uses different local churches each night, and Gassman told the board his volunteers are serving 60 to 80 people a night.
“We are seeing more kids,” Gassman said, “more folks in uniform, people just getting off work and wanting a hot meal. It’s about community.”
Common Table meals are currently served:
Sunday at First Congregational Church, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday at First Lutheran Church by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth
Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday at First Lutheran Church
Friday at First Lutheran Church, with assistance from St. Thomas More Church
Saturday at First United Methodist Church.
Flint Hills Wellness Coalition chairwoman Debbie Nuss told the board that she is a “strong believer” in collaborations. The Wellness Coalition provided grant funding to host community conversations about space usage at the 901 Poyntz building last year.
“I think this is a first step toward looking at possible collaborations for the district,” Nuss said. “It’s a negotiation. I think we can do something that’ll be mutually beneficial for the district, Common Table, and the community.”
Board member Kristin Brighton said she also sees it as an opportunity to create a mutually beneficial relationship. Board president Karla Hagemeister said whatever numbers Common Table has for the amount of people served right now will only grow, and that number will include local students.
Board members Brandy Santos and Christine Weixelman expressed support but also trepidation for the proposal.
Weixelman asked what would happen if the district needed the space in 901 Poyntz again several years into the future. Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said district officials look at “exit plans” as part of the process involved with entering an agreement with a civic organization.
Reid said the approval will allow district officials to “start the formal work” of entering into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Common Table. According to agenda documents, the goal is for district officials to present a draft MOU by June 1.