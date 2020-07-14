The Manhattan-Ogden school district will allow families to choose between completely online learning and in-person learning for their children, superintendent Marvin Wade announced Tuesday.
“USD 383 recognizes the degree to which people are comfortable returning to school buildings is significantly influenced by the interaction of a number of factors: prevalence, severity and trend of COVID-19 within our region; extent of precautionary measures taken by the district; and the medical condition of students, families and staff,” Wade wrote in a letter to parents.
For that reason, Wade said the district will allow parents to either keep their children to strictly remote, online learning, or to opt for in-person, onsite learning, with the understanding that the pandemic could force the district to move to online learning for everyone. The remote learning option will use the district's existing curriculum.
In addition to the completely online learning contingency plan, the district also has developed a hybrid learning contingency plan that would allow students to still attend school in person but for more limited hours each week.
However, Wade cautioned that administrators will not make a final decision on which plan will start off the school year until later in the summer, and the district will release more details on each of the learning options Friday to allow parents to make a more informed decision before registering their students.
District staff will share more information on the district’s fall semester learning plans, as well as other logistics and operation plans, during the school board meeting Wednesday evening.