Manhattan-Ogden school district administrators are targeting Nov. 2 as the date to bring students back into the classroom four days a week.
Under the current “hybrid” plan, students are split into two groups and attend in-person classes two days a week with online classes the other three days as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the new plan, online-only days would be reduced to one.
Manhattan-Ogden school board members listened as administrators outlined the plan at their board meeting Wednesday.
“Someday, someday it’s got to change,” said Eric Reid, assistant superintendent. “If we don’t target something then we’re never going to get there. If we want to play the ‘what if’ card, we’re going to be able to play the ‘what if’ card forever.”
On Sept. 16, school board members voted to stay in hybrid through Oct. 22. At a subsequent work session, they directed administrators to find ways to alleviate the stress and concerns voiced by parents, teachers and students. One of the many concerns they voiced was the uncertainty of what the immediate future holds.
“I don’t think there’s anybody that wants more certainty than I want certainty,” Reid said. “But certainty comes from information that’s not variable, that doesn’t change.”
While looking for ways to improve hybrid, administrators also considered when and how students could return to the classroom while maintaining safety.
Reid said at the next board meeting, scheduled for Oct. 21, the administration hopes to recommend brining the students back into the buildings four days a week. Staying in hybrid through Oct. 30 will allow the district to reopen after elementary conferences.
Through the next few weeks, staff members will continue to monitor the criteria for allowing more in-person classes.
“We’ve talked about increasing on-site learning days to four days a week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday,” he said. “We would like to set that out as a goal we’d like to work toward, but the data has to support it. The data is the data, it is what it is.”
Students would continue with the part of their schedule that has them remote learning on Wednesdays. While they are remote, staff will clean and sanitize the buildings.
At the start of Wednesday’s meeting, several members of the community spoke about their frustrations with the hybrid model. Other speakers made comments about the construction project at Eugene Field Early Learning Center, which caused board members to ask Tricia Brooke-Fruendt, construction owner’s representative, for clarification.
The plan includes the removal of playground equipment and paving over green space and putting up a parking lot. However, Brooke-Fruendt said the new plan includes green space and applying for grants to replace playground equipment, which was installed using grant funds in 2009.
Community members can learn more about the project at a meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Eugene Field.
Board members also approved:
- The purchase of a three-year subscription for Lee Elementary to Lexia Core5 Reading Program with unlimited student licenses in the amount of $21,055. The program supports educators in providing literacy instruction for students for elementary school-age children.
- An increase to the Guaranteed Maximum Prices for Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School by $466,501, Susan B. Anthony Middle School by $491,531 and for Frank Bergman Elementary by $22,703. The price increase reflected various changes to the projects as they’ve been developed.
- A proposal for $115,960 to add or change door access and add gateways for hardware at Oliver Brown Elementary related to the security and electronic access of the building. Oliver Brown is the new school being built east of town that is expected to open in the 2021-22 school year.
- Library casework and furniture upgrades at Marlatt and Woodrow Wilson elementary schools for $45,010.
- The purchase of a John Deere 5075E tractor for $54,042 and two new maintenance pickup trucks to replace two that are 20 years old for $71,969.
- No increase in the facility-use fees.