“Where do we go from here?” is the question being posed to the Manhattan-Ogden school board regarding redistricting plans presented last month.
During Wednesday’s meeting, USD 383 Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid said the school district is almost finished with the contracted work from consulting firm RSP & Associates, as the district works to rework attendance boundaries with the addition of Oliver Brown Elementary next fall. He said the firm has completed the analysis and measurements and received community input.
“Now it’s time to figure out what we’re going to do with it,” Reid said.
Reid told the board he wanted to bring them back to their previously set list of priorities, which include better building utilization — or the balancing of class sizes across schools — as well as improving the delivery of education for students across the district and the diversity and demographics of schools.
As previously reported by The Mercury, both elementary school proposals would expand the attendance boundary for Ogden Elementary along Scenic Drive, north past Miller Parkway near Wildcat Creek. Reid, along with board members, said it would be beneficial to get more input from families whose children currently attend Ogden Elementary as they work on redistricting plans. Reid said the discussion about logistics and thoughts from local families about bussing children to Ogden Elementary would be a good topic for a future work session.
“It’s okay if we change direction (based on feedback),” Reid said.
Board member Jurdene Coleman said there is understandably a lot of emotion behind any decisions made regarding schools and their adjacent neighborhoods, and that the district is not just for Manhattan families.
“(Ogden is) part of our community, part of our district, and we should accept them that way,” Coleman said.
Reid said it is a difficult discussion for families and schools to have, and the board agreed to continue the conversation in future meetings.
The internal committee to discuss boundary issues, which consists of elementary and middle school principals, district administrators and some board members, will continue to meet.
Another meeting scheduled for district officials Thursday is with their medical advisory committee. Superintendent Marvin Wade said the district will remain in the hybrid learning mode as long as safely possible. He said the district is seeing a large number of employees returning from quarantine, which, along with some new hires, is increasing the amount of staff on hand. According to the COVID-19 data dashboard on the district website, 85 staff members remained in quarantine for the week ending Nov. 28. For that same week, 305 students were still in quarantine, out of approximately 6,300 district-wide.
“We are watching the situation, and if we have to do something different, we will,” Wade said. “While we’re in hybrid we’re continuing to do the best we can with it, but we are working on those other plans together.”
Wade reiterated that data points show district buildings as being safe places for students and staff, with the risk for contracting and spreading COVID-19 lowered due to safety protocols within schools. He said the hotspots are outside of schools, in other parts of the community, and urged residents to do their part to curb the spread of COVID-19.
In other business, the board:
- Heard a report from Emily Cherms, the coordinator of the English for Speakers of Other Languages, on how the program has adapted to providing learning materials to students and families during the pandemic.
- Approved a contract change order for construction on Manhattan High School West Campus for $201,396 including changing pavement for concrete to asphalt. The project is still under budget.
- Approved a temporary construction access easement for the City of Manhattan along the northern portion of district warehouse property at 810 Levee Drive.
- Set their legislative update meeting for Dec. 16 at 5pm.