The Manhattan-Ogden school board will hold its vote on the superintendent succession plan until its next meeting.
During the meeting Wednesday evening, president Curt Herrman suggested that the board wait to vote on the succession plan until its Dec. 21 meeting. Herrman made the suggestion because board members Christine Weixelman, Darell Edie and Jayme Morris-Hardeman were absent from Wednesday’s meeting.
Herrman said he felt the entire board should be present for the vote to make district assistant superintendent Eric Reid the next superintendent. Board member Brandy Santos agreed and offered a motion to table the succession plan item for the next meeting. Board member Kristin Brighton seconded the motion, and it passed 4-0.
“Hopefully at our next meeting we can have all of the board here to vote on it,” Herrman said.
If approved, Reid will replace Wade, who will leave June 30 after the board accepted his retirement last month. Reid previously served as superintendent at USD 327 Ellsworth-Kanopolis-Geneseo for four years before joining USD 383 in 2015. Reid replaced Robert Seymour, who retired from the assistant superintendent position.
The board on April 20 approved creating a pathway for Reid to become superintendent after he was announced as a candidate for a superintendent job in a Kansas City-area school district in February. At that meeting, board members voted to have board president Curt Herrman and vice president Darell Edie draft a document that names Reid as Wade’s successor. They also voted to change the superintendent job requirements to make a doctorate “preferred” instead of “required,” therefore opening the door for Reid, who doesn’t have a doctoral degree.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board approved a spate of purchases, including:
Audio/visual equipment from Cytek Media Systems of Manhattan for Bluemont Elementary for $33,234.
IT server from CDW-G of Chicago for $37,263.
The ParentSquare family communication system to supplement the Infinite Campus inter-district messaging program for $40,800.
Two snow plows from Midwest Truck Equipment of Kansas City for $16,106.
A design proposal from BG Consultants to move the playground at College Hill Early Learning Center away from Kimball Avenue for $38,500.
The AppExtender digital record-keeping system for $14,100.
The next USD 383 school board meeting is Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center.