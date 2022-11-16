Manhattan-Ogden school district superintendent Marvin Wade is retiring in June.
Wade announced his retirement, effective June 30, 2023, in a letter sent to school board members and the district human resources department Tuesday. In the letter, he wrote that he has "mixed emotions" about his decision to retire, but that he feels it's the right one.
"Although I continue to feel strongly about the positive difference educators make in the lives of children," Wade wrote, "I have served in education for 40 years (23 years as a superintendent), and I recognize it is time for a transition."
In an email, Wade told The Mercury he decided to retire earlier in the week. He said other administrators and staff members have "been good about giving me support, space and time" to make a decision.
Last September, the USD 383 school board unanimously voted to extend Wade’s contract through June 30, 2023. According to public records obtained by The Mercury through Kansas open records laws, Wade earned a salary of $217,432 in 2021.
Wade wrote in his letter that the accomplishments of the district during his time in Manhattan are because of the "extraordinary teamwork" among district educators, families and students.
"I will remember my days in Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 with fondness, and I wish the entire Manhattan-Ogden community much continued success in the future," Wade wrote.
In Wade's letter, he wrote that he has many things to be thankful for this holiday season, including creating a pathway for current assistant superintendent Eric Reid to become the next superintendent.
The USD 383 school board voted on April 20 to have board president Curt Herrman and vice president Darell Edie draft a succession plan document that places Reid in the superintendent’s position upon Wade’s retirement. USD 383 officials have not given an update on the status of that succession document.
Officials brought forth the succession plan proposal following news in March that Reid was a candidate for a superintendent position in a Kansas City-area school district. At the April 20 meeting, Herrman said it would be a “seamless transition” if Reid were to take the superintendent position in place of Wade.
Wade, 63, was officially hired by the USD 383 school board in 2017. He was previously the superintendent of schools in Marshalltown, Iowa. Wade replaced former USD 383 superintendent Bob Shannon, who retired in July 2017.
Wade is a graduate of Kansas State University, Northern Colorado University and Colorado State University. He served as middle school principal in Clay Center from 1992 to 1995. He also earned his doctorate from K-State in 1995.