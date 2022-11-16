080721_mer_new_oliverbrowndedication-12.jpg
USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade speaks in August 2021 at a dedication ceremony for Oliver Brown Elementary School.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan-Ogden school district superintendent Marvin Wade is retiring in June.

Wade announced his retirement, effective June 30, 2023, in a letter sent to school board members and the district human resources department Tuesday. In the letter, he wrote that he has "mixed emotions" about his decision to retire, but that he feels it's the right one.