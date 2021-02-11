The Manhattan-Ogden school district has started interviews for the Oliver Brown Elementary principal.
The district on Tuesday began its interview process with five candidates:
- Erin Lopez, Multi-Tiered System(s) of Support coordinator for USD 383. Lopez has over nine years of educational experience.
- Darin Stous, assistant principal at Lee Elementary. Stous has over 15 years of experience.
- Adrianne Walsh, former superintendent and principal for USD 335 North Jackson school district. Walsh has over 20 years of experience.
- Gilbert Davila, project coordinator/teaching professor at K-State; and former principal of Lee Elementary and Anthony Middle. Davila has over 30 years of experience.
- Diana Mendoza, instructional coach in USD 443 Dodge City school district. Mendoza has over 15 years of experience.
Michele Jones, USD 383 communication director, said the recommended hire would likely come before the school board on March 3.
The district typically has a public forum as a part of principal interviews, but Jones said that isn’t happening this time because Oliver Brown doesn’t have a parent group or staff.
Oliver Brown, the district’s latest school, will open in August east of the Manhattan city limits at 8747 Jackies Way in the southwest corner of Junietta Avenue and Moody Road.