Manhattan-Ogden School District Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid said district officials will “fight tooth and nail” to keep children in school as another wave of COVID-19 impacts the Manhattan area.
During the board meeting Wednesday evening, Reid said the district is experiencing a major shortage of staff in all departments following peoples’ return from winter break. He said other illnesses besides COVID-19, like the flu and similar viruses, are impacting the district simultaneously.
“We came back to the highest week of positive cases we’ve ever had,” Reid said, although he did not have updated COVID-19 stats for the district. Reid told board members they are going to see “a lot bigger numbers” when the data is compiled next week.
On Monday the board voted to return to a mask requirement across the entire district, as local health experts warn of a spike in positive cases. On Wednesday, officials with Ascension Via Christi Hospital said there were 23 COVID patients being treated, the highest number of local patients since the pandemic started in March 2020. County health officials identified 161 new cases and 176 recoveries since the last report on Dec. 29. They also reported 206 active cases on Wednesday. In addition, the two-week percent positive rate climbed from 7.78% to 11.8%.
Reid said people around the community are going to start seeing and feeling the effects of the district staff shortage. As examples, he mentioned a possible need to combine some bus routes as drivers become scarce, and a decline in out-of-school activities because of a lack of adult sponsors available. He said nine of the district’s maintenance staffers are out driving buses each morning, and that the entire district is taxed in some way right now.
Reid also said food service may also be affected since a lack of nutrition workers means a lack of hot meals for students. Reid said a solution would be to serve more cold lunches, which is easier for less staff to manage.
“Not everything’s going to get done the way we want it to, but we’re going to take care of the crucial things first,” Reid said. “What I promise is that we’ll fight tooth and nail to stay open, but it’s putting an extreme challenge on every department we have.”
Reid said district officials haven’t had time to have a conversation about what a more drastic virus mitigation approach would look like. Superintendent Marvin Wade said district schools have plenty of COVID-19 testing kits available to students and staff. The last data on testing is for the week of Dec. 12-18, when 385 students and staff were tested. Fourteen of those people tested positive. The attendance rate for staff in the district was 83% for the week of Dec. 12-18.
District director of communications Michele Jones said she is waiting for word from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on whether the district will need to adopt fresh guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that encourages people to use a rapid test toward the end of their five-day isolation period.
The board will review the district’s coronavirus data and pandemic protocols, including the reinstated mask requirement, at their next meeting Jan. 19.