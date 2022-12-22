The Manhattan-Ogden school board officially solidified assistant superintendent Eric Reid’s transition to become the district’s next superintendent.
USD 383 board members voted on the matter during their meeting Wednesday evening. Two separate items composed the succession proposal that places Reid in the superintendent position once current super Marvin Wade retires June 30.
First, board president Curt Herrman moved to rescind the motion the board made at its April 20 meeting to create a superintendent succession plan document that would outline job duties and responsibilities.
Herrman said he and board vice president Darell Edie began drafting a succession document in May but decided that such a document wasn’t needed because of Reid’s “heavy involvement” in the management of the district during Wade’s absences over the past two years. He also cited Reid’s prior experience as superintendent of USD 327 Ellsworth-Kanopolis-Geneseo as sufficient experience. Reid joined USD 383 in 2015, replacing former assistant superintendent Robert Seymour.
After the board passed the first motion to rescind the need for a succession document, board members held an executive session for personnel matters relating to Reid’s promotion. Following the executive session, which is exempt from Kansas open meetings laws, the board voted to have Herrman write a letter that outlines the board’s expectations for the superintendent transition process. The letter amends the succession document Herrman started and will list some of the board’s expectations that were discussed during executive session, as Reid takes over for Wade next year.
Herrman will send the letter to board clerk Diane Denison by Dec. 28 for the district to publish on its website. The board also voted to have Herrman and Edie negotiate a contract with Reid.
Herrman said the district will not conduct a candidate search for Wade’s replacement because of the internal promotion of Reid. He said he consulted with legal counsel for the Kansas Association of School Boards for guidance on the succession proposal. Board members offered few comments on the matter in order to keep Wednesday’s meeting brief ahead of a winter storm.
Officials proposed the succession plan in February as a way to retain Reid after he was announced as a candidate for a superintendent job in a Kansas City-area school district. Wade announced his retirement from the district last month. Wade has served as USD 383 superintendent since 2017, replacing former superintendent Bob Shannon who retired that year.
In other business, board members approved a spate of purchases, including:
- i-Ready Classroom Mathematics curriculum for K-5 students from Curriculum Associated of Massachusetts for $620,019.
- Professional learning contracts with education consultants for the district’s Summer Institute for $213,220. The USD 383 Summer Institute for 2023 is May 22 to June 2 and is targeted to educators at Northview Elementary. National speakers on education and teacher development will host workshops for Northview teachers to attend. District officials plan to expand workshop opportunities to other schools.
- New synthetic turf and playground equipment for Bluemont Elementary, as well as new turf for Marlatt Elementary, from Athco LLC of Lenexa for $528,416.
- A new CNC router for the Manhattan High School Construction and Design career and technical education pathway from Laguna Tools of Texas for $24,507. A CNC router is a machine that can create complex, precise shapes out of a variety of materials, including wood, foam, plastics, glass and aluminum. The current CNC router at Manhattan High is only capable of handling pieces of materials that are 4 feet by 4 feet in dimension. The new router will be able to handle 4-feet-by-8-feet sheets of material.
- New furniture to fill the outdoor seating spaces in the new eastern addition to the Manhattan High School West Campus building from School Specialty for $123,215.
- New furniture for the MHS-West library for $95,000. Board member Karla Hagemeister noted with jest that meeting agenda documents state, “As libraries age, so does their furniture.”
The next USD 383 board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Robinson Education Center.