The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday likely will give final approval for a plan to redraw school attendance boundaries to take effect for the 2021-22 school year.
The public comment period on attendance boundaries begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center, with the regular meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. People can view the meetings online through the district’s livestream on social media
On Feb. 3, the board preliminarily voted in favor of a boundary plan that wouldn’t send some students from Manhattan to Ogden. An earlier draft would have done so.
The favored option would remove the proposed “island” in the Miller Parkway area, which means students living along Scenic Drive, Ledgestone Drive, and Stone Pointe would stay in Manhattan and not be bused to Ogden. It also maintains more of a true east/west split for the middle schools, with students in the east going to Eisenhower and students in the west going to Anthony Middle School. District officials have said there will still be some neighborhoods that will see changes in their school boundaries, while other neighborhoods will stay the same.
The majority of the public comments expressed concern over how the boundary map options affect different Manhattan neighborhoods. Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said there is no recommended option that will make everyone happy. The district is altering attendance boundaries ahead of opening Oliver Brown Elementary — the district’s newest school building — in August. The district’s goal is to choose a boundary map option that does the best job of keeping class sizes small while not overpopulating any USD 383 school buildings.
In other business, the board will hear reports from the superintendent, as well as receive updates on district construction projects and listen to an annual report on diversity and inclusion in the district. The agenda also lists several potential purchases, including more than $60,000 for projectors for both Eisenhower and Anthony middle schools, and new synthetic turf and playground equipment for Amanda Arnold Elementary for $331,056. The board also will look at paying $179,725 for new iPads and MacBooks from Apple, and buying new digital networking equipment for $468,820.