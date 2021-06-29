Manhattan-Ogden school board members on Wednesday are slated to consider a spate of job terminations — including one for a paraeducator under investigation for child sex crimes.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Robinson Education Center.
In the agenda, Aaron Zachry, who worked as a paraprofessional at Northview Elementary, is listed as an employee recommended for termination. Zachry is currently confined in the Riley County Jail on charges including sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Zachry’s bond is $360,000. He was initially arrested June 4 after officers found nude photographs of minors on his cell phone. The arrest came after police investigated a call that afternoon regarding an unwanted person accused of suspicious activity at Northview Pool.
The Riley County Police Department said he was arrested again while in custody on June 9 on charges tied to events that took place at a residence in Manhattan on March 13. Riley County District Court Judge Kendra Lewison sealed the affidavit for Zachry. The investigation into him is ongoing.
Earlier in the month, district officials referred to Zachry as a former employee who worked from August 2018 through the end of the current school year. His name being on the termination list would make his firing official following a vote by board members.
This is the district’s first regular school board meeting since Zachry’s arrest. The board held a special meeting last week related to Head Start funding.
Board members also will review and potentially approve a one-time salary supplement for classified personnel. The $750 supplement is intended for the 700 people in the district working in administrative, coordinator, and management positions, as well as those jobs covered by the district’s negotiated agreement for salaried personnel.
This pay supplement would cost the district $600,000. The district would pay for this through additional federal payments meant to address school operations during the pandemic. In the agenda, district officials recommend approving the one-time salary boost “in recognition of the extra effort and unique working conditions during the 2020-21 academic year.” The additional payment would be included the district’s payroll scheduled for July 16.
In other business, the board will hear reports on Manhattan High School’s student athletic and activities participation, as well as receive a list of graduates from MHS, the Virtual Academy, and Manhattan Alternative High School.
The board also will recognize the outstanding achievements of MHS athletes, including Reagan Geisbrecht as the Centennial League Player of the Year in girls’ soccer, Dan Harkin as the individual 6A boys tennis champ, Darius O’Connell as the 6A boys shot put champion and the MHS Boys Track Team as 6A state champions.