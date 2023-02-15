The Manhattan-Ogden school board hired a replacement for assistant superintendent Eric Reid when he becomes superintendent this summer.
The board approved hiring Nathan Downs as the next assistant superintendent during its meeting Wednesday. Downs attended the board meeting, and he told The Mercury he’s enjoyed living and working in the Flint Hills for the past 19 years.
“I convinced my wife to work here four years ago,” Downs said, “she’s a kindergarten teacher at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary.”
Downs is serving as the executive director of special education for USD 475 Geary County, a job he’s held since 2018. He will take over for Reid as assistant superintendent July 1. Reid becomes superintendent that same day, as current super Marvin Wade will retire on June 30.
“I just feel very blessed with the opportunity,” Downs said. “I know the leadership team here, and I know they believe in me, and I believe in them. I’m looking forward to working together to make the district the best it can be.”
Reid told board members he was excited to bring Downs to the USD 383 team.
“I think he will bring a lot of knowledge and experience, and problem-solving abilities,” Reid said. “You have to solve a lot of problems in special education. I’m excited for what he’s going to do for the kids and staff in the district.”
Downs has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology from Pittsburg State University, and a master’s in educational leadership from Kansas State University. Downs began his career as a school psychologist in Wamego and has served as a school psychologist in USD 383.
According to the agenda, Downs’ annual salary as assistant superintendent will be $127,000. Reid’s salary for 2021 was $132,068, according to public records obtained by The Mercury through Kansas open records laws. When Reid becomes superintendent July 1, his salary will become $205,000.
USD 383 officials interviewed four candidates for the assistant superintendent position during the last week of January. Current superintendent Marvin Wade is retiring after serving in the role since 2017. In a statement released Wednesday, Wade said that Downs impressed the interview committee with “his understanding of what it takes to improve a complex educational system,” along with his educational record.
Board members approved Reid’s transition into the superintendent position in December. Officials proposed a plan for Reid to take over the superintendent job last February in order to retain him, following Reid’s candidacy for another superintendent position in a Kansas City-area district. Wade announced his retirement in November.