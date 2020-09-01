Manhattan-Ogden administrators on Wednesday will ask the school board to approve the purchase of 1,000 Zoom licenses.
The board meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center, 2031 Poyntz Ave.
Zoom is a web-based video conferencing tool, which allows users to meet online. When USD 383 buildings closed in March, many educators opted to use the free, educator version of Zoom, according to information included in the board packet.
“While this is still an option, we would like to move to the education/business meeting plan, as it allows for dedicated support, centralized administration, cloud recording, and additional functions, such as increased group sizes for school-wide assemblies and participant reports for attendance purposes,” said Paula Hough, executive director of teaching and learning, in her written presentation. “Many of the educators within USD 383 have experience using this tool and feel comfortable with it as the platform to conduct daily meetings, direct instruction, small group meetings, and check ins with students.”
The district is conducting classes under its hybrid model, which means students registered for in-person classes are on-site two days a week and off-site the remaining. Zoom enables educators to meet with whole classes, small groups, individually, as well as with each other in a collaborative environment.
The licenses would cost the district $25,000, which will come out of the contingency reserve fund. The district would hope to be reimbursed with federal virus relief money.