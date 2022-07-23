As officials in the Manhattan-Ogden school district work to hire bus drivers during a nationwide shortage, they stress the consequences for students when driver numbers fall short.
“You have to compress routes,” said Orren Prohaska, the district’s router for transportation. “We try to do it the best that we can to mitigate the amount of people it affects, but there are certain days when, if we have to combine routes, it’s going to have a broad effect on 20 to 30 kids.”
Along with school districts across the country, USD 383 is experiencing a shortage of bus drivers, a route-snarling problem that can delay student transportation and curtail stability for students. The need for bus drivers has lingered for years, but COVID-19 delivered a devastating hit, officials say.
Students may end up late to school when routes are combined, noted Erik Prohaska, the district’s assistant transportation director, and he stressed the importance of driver consistency for students.
“When we have constant substitutes and turnover, that’s definitely detrimental for the students,” said Erik Prohaska, brother to Orren. “And that’s doubled or tripled for special needs students. For a lot of these students, part of their uniqueness involves needing that consistency.”
Andrea Adams, the school district’s transportation director, said the district can employ a total of about 70 drivers, but right now the district has only about 45. If the numbers remain that slim, the results can be combined routes and the possibility that students will miss class time.
Adams and Erik Prohaska, along with all of the other transportation department staff members, drive buses for the district, especially when there’s an acute need. Reflecting on their own experiences, they noted some of the factors that may draw people into the work.
“For me it’s all about relationships,” Adams said.
That’s a component that Erik Prohaska also stressed at a recent school board meeting.
“The children that I drive every day are the reason why I come to work,” he said.
Adams and Erik Prohaska, talking about their work on a recent morning, said nowadays they’re needed behind the wheel more than ever.
“When I first came in 2016, I only hopped on a bus maybe five times a year,” Adams said.
That pattern has changed.
“These last two years, it’s been almost every day,” she said. “The need has always been there, but COVID hit us very hard. ”
Erik Prohaska also has increased his driving time in recent years, responding to the growing need.
“A couple of years ago when we were really starting to see these shortages come into fruition, I slapped one of the hardest elementary routes onto one of the more difficult middle school routes and took them on myself,” he said. He noted that elementary school routes run later than secondary school routes, making it possible to drive both.
Adams and Erik Prohaska acknowledged that people can earn significantly more money in other driving jobs, such as truck driving.
“About the only difference between an over-the-road trucker vs. a school bus driver is a couple of endorsements,” Erik Prohaska said. “So do you drive a school bus for $25,000 to $30,000 a year, or do you drive an over-the-road truck for $70,000 to $80,000?”
And he noted that there’s a strong demand for truck drivers, as well.
Adams and Prohaska described facets of bus driving that may steer people toward the work.
“Bus driving is tremendously flexible if you have only a few hours a day, as opposed to it being a full career,” Prohaska said.
Adams said bus drivers are eligible for health insurance and other benefits, despite part-time status. And they both described connections that bus drivers forge with students — connections that nourish both parties.
Adams and Prohaska noted that school bus drivers need a commercial driver’s license, of at least Class B, to drive a school bus. The district offers training that takes about six weeks.
Adams said the next bus driver training will begin on Aug. 22. That means new drivers won’t be ready to start right at the beginning of the school year, but they’d still be able to start fairly early in the fall.
Erik Prohaska began his work with the department driving buses in 2008, when he was a college student, driving buses for special needs students for more than three years.
“I had a couple of kids that I really enjoyed interacting with,” he said. “When they graduated, I (decided) to take on another route.”
Prohaska relished the subtle ways he could enhance children’s lives as a bus driver, and before long he was hired as the discipline director for the district’s transportation department. It’s a title he still holds, in addition to serving as assistant transportation director.
Adams and Prohaska, as they talked about the task of driving a bus, often circled back to the power of the personal exchange between driver and students.
“You set the tone of your bus,” Adams said. “Consistency is key.”
Prohaska described the way small exchanges between a bus driver and students may linger, long after students have left the vehicle.
“When you greet them in the morning, sometimes you’re the first person they see smiling,” he said. “And when you say goodbye to them in the afternoon, sometimes you’re the last person they got a kind word from.”
People interested in more information about bus driving can call the school district’s transportation department at (785) 587-2190.