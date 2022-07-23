Erik Prohaska and Andrea Adams

Erik Prohaska, left, and Andrea Adams hope to expand their ranks of bus drivers in the face of a nationwide shortage. Adams is the director of the Manhattan-Ogden school district’s transportation department, and Prohaska is the assistant director.

 Staff photo by Michael Neary

As officials in the Manhattan-Ogden school district work to hire bus drivers during a nationwide shortage, they stress the consequences for students when driver numbers fall short.

“You have to compress routes,” said Orren Prohaska, the district’s router for transportation. “We try to do it the best that we can to mitigate the amount of people it affects, but there are certain days when, if we have to combine routes, it’s going to have a broad effect on 20 to 30 kids.”