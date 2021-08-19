Manhattan-Ogden school district officials are “scrambling” to find new food service vendors after their main supplier suddenly canceled its contract with the district.
USD 383 superintendent Marvin Wade and assistant superintendent Eric Reid on Wednesday informed board members of the “curve ball we’ve been pitched.” Wholesale food distributor Sysco, which supplies many larger Kansas school districts and 80% of USD 383’s nutrition needs, canceled its contract with the district “just days before school started.” Reid said child nutrition director Stephanie Smith “has been scrambling nonstop” to find new vendors to fill the void left by the canceled Sysco contract.
“We’re going to find what we find,” Reid said. “Our options may be limited based on what we can physically get.”
Reid said Smith told him the shipment of food that arrived Friday was only 80% of the district’s usual order, and the shipment set for Monday did not come at all. Reid said the district may turn to more pre-packaged meals as a temporary solution while they find and secure another vendor.
“We’re going to scramble and do the very best we can to serve the best quality meals, but we need to figure out a way to get more food here,” Reid said.
Reid told The Mercury that he estimates the district has roughly a week’s worth of food on hand at any given time. The district uses a lot of fresh ingredients in their school meals, which get used more quickly than canned goods, and Reid said there’s “a big difference between a palette of beans and eight cases of beans when you’re feeding kids.”
“What we serve might be what we can get our hands on,” Reid said.
Smith told The Mercury that last week she received "just short of 3,500 cases of food," ranging anywhere from five to 50 pounds, for roughly 5-7 days worth of meals, with truckloads of food being delivered "almost daily."
"I do not feel that at this time we are in a scenario where we will run out of food, however some of the students' favorites we may not be able to source," Smith said. "In times like this you have to look for the silver lining, and maybe different menu items will end up as new student favorites."
Smith said she appreciated the district's other vendors -- Ben E. Keith Co., F&A Food Sales, Inc., Hiland Dairy Foods, and Liberty Fruit Company -- "for their continued stability and quick response to our district's needs."
On Aug. 2, the Wichita Eagle reported that Sysco cut ties with many Wichita-area restaurants. The food service company also canceled contracts with school districts in Wichita, Kansas City and several others across the state. Reid said the district sends out bids for child nutrition contracts based on specific food products, meaning the district did not lose their entire food supply, “just 80% of it.”
Reid said Sysco representatives told district officials the company is being affected by the national supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic and is therefore running short on supplies and staff. So far, no other Manhattan-area restaurants or businesses are reporting being affected by the Sysco shortage.
“They’re a large enough vendor, the state of Kansas also wanted to know why,” Reid said. “So, we turned that information over to them.”
Board member Brandy Santos said the issue is concerning and asked Reid if other food vendors would have the same supply and staffing shortages as Sysco. Reid said that thought is “what’s keeping me up at night” and Santos is “not wrong” to be concerned about it. Reid said the district is not yet at the point where it would ask families to send their children to school with meals.
Smith told Reid through a text message during the meeting that the other two nutrition vendors the district uses "really stepped up" to help fill the gap in foodstuffs. Reid relayed that Smith said the district has enough food, "but we do need to keep our eye on it."
Board president Jurdene Coleman asked Reid if administrators have considered turning to local sources to bolster the food supply. Reid said he thought the volume of the district’s food orders would “clean out” Manhattan grocery stores, which “can cause different issues in our community.” Reid said administrators and child nutrition staffers are trying to minimize the risk of allergic reactions from any food products delivered by new vendors.
“We’ve got so many different allergies across the district,” Reid said. “When you get used to a certain vendor, you get comfortable with what’s in their food.”
Reid said Smith and child nutrition staff members are “working uphill big time” trying to secure a new vendor. He told The Mercury this kind of sudden cancellation was something he has never seen before in his education career.
“It truly is a big deal,” Reid said. “(Child nutrition) is something we do really well around here, but right now we’re scrambling.”