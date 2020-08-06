No physical field trips during the fall, and assigned areas and mask wearing during recess are among the proposed changes the Manhattan-Ogden school district seeks to implement during the coronavirus pandemic.
USD 383 is gearing up to open its doors and welcome students on Aug. 26 for the first time since in-person classes ended in March.
Originally scheduled to start school next week on Aug. 12, the two-week delay gave staff members time to develop a plan to keep try and keep employees and children safe from COVID-19.
Administrators on Wednesday presented the Manhattan-Ogden school board with a second draft of the district’s school reopening plan.
The nearly 90-page document is divided into five sections, and is available for people to read in English and Spanish on the district’s website at usd383.org.
Health information
Students and parents will see changes from past years that are being put in place to reduce children’s and staff members’ risk exposure.
One change is that children who miss school because they have a fever cannot return to school until they are fever free for 72 hours without the use of medication. In previous years, they had to wait 24 hours.
“If a child is absent for five or more days, we will ask for a doctor’s note,” Andrea Tiede, USD 383 special education director, told the board. “We will ask parents to pick up their children. If we call and say your child has symptoms that align with COVID, we will ask parents to pick up their child within an hour.”
This portion of the plan also outlines what will happen if there is a confirmed coronavirus case in a school.
“The school and/or nurse will notify the USD 383 communications director and (Riley County Health Department) to report and assist in the contact tracing process,” the plan states. “The contact tracing process will guide the decisions of exclusions and building closures.”
A person is considered to have COVID-19 if they have received a positive test.
The district will require people to wear masks or face coverings on district property, buses and in all school buildings. Children and employees will each be provided two cloth masks at the beginning of the school year. If they forget to bring one after that, they will be provided with a mask.
Moving between
instructional
delivery models
Section two of the plan outlines how and when the district will move between the different learning models and contingency plans listed in section three.
On-site learning will be deemed most appropriate when schools can operate at 100% capacity and remain compliant with the local health officer order, the plan states. The district will take its lead from the local health officials.
“The metrics of what is occurring in our county as determined by Riley County Health (Department) is going to determine which approach we use as a school district,” superintendent Marvin Wade told the school board. “So it is not our convenience that drives what we do, it is the actual numbers in our community.”
Instructional
delivery models
Section three is where the district gets into the details of the instructional process and the choices parents have.
The two models that families can choose from are on-site learning or remote learning.
The remote option will allow the students to receive their instruction virtually and not go to school in person. The plan includes sample schedules and tips for parents.
The on-site plan is for children who return to the school campus and the classroom five days a week.
Two contingency plans are in place for on-site students if COVID-19 cases rise.
Contingency A is a hybrid learning model where children will be divided into two groups and alternate between in-person and remote learning.
Contingency B will be implemented if schools must close and puts all students into distance learning.
Also in section three, parents can learn about Canvas, the learning management system the district uses; grading procedures and time expectations. It also covers elective courses, assessments and instructional expectations for children in both models.
Maintaining healthy operations
Keeping on top of personal hygiene and the cleanliness of the buildings will play an important role in keeping COVID-19 at bay.
Section four outlines how the district will increase its cleaning practices with a concentration on surfaces touched by multiple people, such as door handles, bathroom surfaces, and handrails. The plans calls for employees to clean those surfaces with soap and water daily.
Employees also will take temperatures every day prior to students and staff members going to school.
At the schools’ main offices, parents are encouraged to reach out to office professionals or administrators to schedule appointments if they need to come into the building.
Students will have the opportunity to sanitize their hands frequently. Personal hand sanitizer may be used.
Students will use personal school supplies with limited sharing. If sharing of supplies is required, sanitizing protocols will be followed.
Desks/tables will be set up to maximize space and allow for students to face a single direction.
The plan says physical activity, being a necessity for the development of healthy children, will not be eliminated, but changes are necessary.
Students may be assigned areas on the playground to allow for the separation of student groups, and hand washing will occur before and after recess.
The district also expects students to wear their mask during recess.
Field trips that require travel will not occur for at least the first semester, but video conferencing or virtual field trips are encouraged.
In this section, parents also can learn about how the district will handle emergency drills, restroom breaks, library procedures and more.
Additional
resources
The fifth section is where parents will find the sample calendar for the hybrid contingency plan, and resources to help them navigate through issues related to the pandemic.
There are also forms, including one for children who will need a mask exemption.