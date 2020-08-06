The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday approved scheduling a public hearing for the 2020-21 school year budget.
The proposed property tax rate is 61.636 mills, a decrease from this year’s rate of 62.137. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value. A property owner who paid $668.57 in school taxes on a $100,000 home in 2020 would pay $669.90 for a $101,000 home in 2021, using the average existing residential property value increase of 1% in Riley County.
Lew Faust, director of business services, said during the school board meeting that the proposed budget will give a spending authority of $113 million, which accounts for all expenses including the bond and interest debt service and Kansas Public Employees Retirement System dollars. But the expenditures are projected to come in at about $106.5 million to $107 million.
The public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19 with a board vote expected to follow.
In other business:
- Trisha Brooke-Fruendt, the district’s construction owners representative, gave an update on the construction projects underway across the district. Several of the parking lots are complete or near completion, and the district has received the temporary certificates of occupancy for both middle schools.
- The board approved several technology related purchases including 12 MacBooks for Manhattan virtual teachers for $17,369, and iPad filtering software for $27,968. The district used the filtering software on a free trial during the spring and then purchased it for the summer program. Mike Ribble, director of technology, said it worked well and is necessary to filter dangerous and inappropriate content from the iPads.
The board also approved buying wireless access support device and licenses for $17,189 and iPad cases for $19,375.
Ribble said buying the cases and the filtering software were his top priorities.
“The cases are going to our youngest students — our K-4 students,” he said.
The cases will protect the iPads and give children and parents peace of mind.
Peace of mind is also behind the filtering software, Ribble said.
“One of the things we focus on is the Child Internet Protection Act compliance,” he said. “We want to make sure we protect our students when they are away from school on where they are going to and what sites they are seeing.”