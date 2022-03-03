Masks are optional across all Manhattan-Ogden school district buildings starting Thursday.
The USD 383 school board unanimously voted Wednesday to expand optional masking to include early learning centers and district vehicles.
During their Feb. 21 meeting, board members approved making masks optional for most district buildings but kept the mandate in place for College Hill and Eugene Field early learning centers, as well as buses and other school vehicles.
“It’s removing a layer of mitigation because we feel we can do it safely,” district superintendent Marvin Wade said.
Wade said he, other administrators, and the district’s medical advisory committee were all comfortable with the latest trends in COVID-19 data in Manhattan and USD 383.
For the week of Feb. 20-26, only one district staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. For the prior week of Feb. 13-19, four staffers tested positive. The number of students who tested positive also dropped, from 18 the week of Feb. 13-19 to 14 for the most recent week. In addition, the two-week rate of positive COVID tests for Riley County also fell below 10% for the first time this year, to 6.85%.
Wade said updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also played a factor into his districtwide mask-optional recommendation. Instead of focusing solely on COVID-19 cases, the CDC is including other metrics like hospital beds and admissions to track community levels of disease. The updated guidelines mostly consist of shortened timelines for isolation and quarantine. People infected with the coronavirus should isolate for five days, followed by five days of wearing a mask when out in public. This applies to those who are and are not vaccinated.
Board member Jayme Morris-Hardeman, who voted against making masks optional at the Feb. 21 meeting, said she felt it was time to make the change after the CDC changed its guidelines and as COVID-19 numbers fall locally.
Board president Curt Herrman said approving the measure was “kind of an emotional moment.”
“Karla (Hagemeister) was president almost exactly two years ago to the day,” Herrman said. “I still stand by the way we handled it. This is a big deal. Just think about it … two years ago we put on masks, and almost two years later, we’re lifting the mandate.”
Hagemeister said while she felt good about the decision to lift the mandate, she wants to continue monitoring students and COVID-19 in district facilities. The district medical advisory committee will remain in place, as will other COVID-19 mitigation efforts like frequent sanitization and physical distancing.
The board will review the pandemic response plan again in April.