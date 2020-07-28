After a week of registration for the 2020-21 academic year, 20% of the Manhattan-Ogden school district’s registered families selected online-only classes for their students, officials said.
About half of USD 383’s student population has enrolled so far, said Eric Reid, assistant superintendent.
Reid discussed the school district’s reopening plan at Monday’s intergovernmental luncheon, held via Zoom. Local government officials meet monthly to discuss common issues.
The district is giving families the choice of attending school in person or virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. Superintendent Marvin Wade previously said USD 383 expects families to commit to their path for at least a semester, or trimester at the elementary level, although the district would allow some limited exceptions for changes in family or home circumstances.
Online registration began July 20 and ends Aug. 12. Reid didn’t provide any projections, but last fall, the district had 6,450 enrolled students.
“We have a good number of people who are waiting for more information,” Reid said.
Reid said the district will review additional reopening information at the next school board meeting on Aug. 5.
School begins Aug. 26. It is a full day. The school year ends May 14, 2021.
In the on-site plan for students, Reid said the district can switch to a hybrid model, if needed, which divides students into two groups. One group would go to school Mondays and Tuesdays while the second group would go Thursdays and Fridays. Under the hybrid model, all students would do remote learning Wednesdays, and employees would use that day to deep clean buildings.
“Of the days they weren’t there in person, they would be remote,” Reid said.
The school district will check the temperature of each student before entering into the building. Reid said the district will try to spread the lines of students as much as possible to prevent crowding and possibly open new entrances for students to funnel through as temperatures are checked.
“That’ll be quite the challenge,” Reid said.
Reid said the district is canceling large assemblies for the school year.
“We’re kind of going away from those,” he said.
Reid said the school district will work closely with the Riley County Health Department in releasing information and notices about positive cases to the student population and community.
“We’re going to depend heavily on our friends down at the Riley County Health Department,” Reid said.