The Manhattan-Ogden school district is “in pretty good shape” in how its reopening plans align with state guidelines approved Wednesday morning, superintendent Marvin Wade said.
But like most other pandemic plans since in-person school operations were shut down in March, Wade cautioned that plans still require a lot of flexibility.
Wade on Tuesday announced the Manhattan-Ogden school district would allow parents to choose between in-person learning and online learning for their students. Curricula will be mostly the same for both options, with a few differences depending on format needs. However, availability of those options will depend on the pandemic conditions during the school year, and he said a final decision on school operations at the start of the school year would will later this summer.
The Kansas Board of Education on Wednesday morning approved its set of guidelines for the state’s school districts to consider in developing and carrying out fall reopening plans. The 1,100-page document largely outlines curriculum competencies for schools to work toward as they teach students either in person or remotely, with a few dozen pages of operations guidelines.
Those guidelines include recommendations like requiring masks for everyone above fifth grade; requiring staff to submit to daily health questionnaires and temperature screenings; ensuring social distancing when possible; regular, hourly handwashing practices; and other health precautions.
However, beyond statutory and federal regulations on aspects like school year length and federal child nutrition assistance, the state department of education guidelines mostly defer to local boards and health departments, and state education officials said local boards could tailor the guidelines to fit their individual needs.
“Although we’d like to say the document answers all of the questions, there are still a lot of decisions that need to be made at the local level,” said Frank Harwood, superintendent for the DeSoto school district and a leader for the team creating the operations guidelines.
At the Manhattan-Ogden school board meeting in early July, district staffers outlined some of their early operations plans for the school year. Those plans include installing hand sanitizer stations in classrooms and entryways, restricting visitors to buildings, ramping up cleaning procedures, ensuring students have access to devices and internet at home, and transportation, among other logistics.
In addition to the in-person and remote learning options, Wade said the district could move to a hybrid learning model, if pandemic conditions require reducing the number of students inside schools. Alternatively, all students could be forced to use online learning if schools are deemed unsafe for in-person learning.
Wade said the district will issue more information on the options in a Friday letter, so parents can make informed decisions ahead of student registration, which opens online on Monday. Once parents commit to an option, Wade said district staffers are asking that they remain with that option, but exceptions will be made for changes in family or home situations.
District administrators planned to give an update on the district’s reopening plans during a school board work session Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center.