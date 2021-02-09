The Manhattan-Ogden School District is reporting a decline in enrollment from last spring to this spring.
The number of students enrolled in USD 383 schools dropped from 6,411 as recorded in February of last year, to 6,110 students reported for the current spring semester — a decrease of 301 students over that time period, or a 4.7% decline. From September 2019 to January 2021, the district noted a 5.3% decrease in enrolled students, with a figure of 6,451 for September 2019.
In the fall, officials said enrollment declined as some parents opted for home-school during the pandemic or other programs outside of the school district.
The revised count for January marks a decrease of 0.75%, or 46 students, from the September enrollment count of 6,156, according to a report from assistant superintendent Eric Reid.
Reid said the 46 doesn’t count about 80 high school students who graduated early at the end of the fall. Reid said in his mind, those students do not count toward the enrollment drop.
“I’m very proud of that figure (of graduating students),” Reid said.
The number of pre-kindergarten students rose from fall to spring, with 420 children in total enrolled in preschool programs for the spring semester. That number is up by 67, from 353 children in pre-K for fall 2020.
The district started in January with students returning to classes in-person five days a week.
The fall semester saw the district operating in a hybrid learning mode, with students attending classes in-person partially and at home part of the week.