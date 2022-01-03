The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Monday voted to reinstate a districtwide mask mandate as health officials worry about the surge of coronavirus cases in the area.
This changes a policy that had been in place since Nov. 1 that stated masks were optional at Manhattan High School and district auxiliary buildings such as the Robinson Education Center, where the school board meets. The vote doesn't change USD 383's mask requirement at elementary and middle schools and early learning centers, which remains ongoing.
The board voted 4-1 to reinstate the requirement. Brandy Santos voted against the policy; Darell Edie and Katrina Lewison were not present at the meeting.
Santos didn't provide a reason during the meeting for her vote against the mandate, but she said in October that masks should be optional everywhere in the district because "parents should have the right to make decisions for their kids."
Ryan Knopp, a physician at Stone Creek Family Physicians, and Kate Dove, with Pediatric Associates of Manhattan, encouraged school board members to reinstate the mask policy to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff. Both are a part of the district's COVID advisory committee.
Knopp recommended that masks be required for the first four to six weeks of the spring semester, which starts Tuesday.
“We chose that time frame as what seems reasonable to hopefully be able to manage the peak of omicron wave and the lingering Delta wave and peak influenza and respiratory virus season,” Knopp said.
Santos asked Knopp about the current severity of COVID variants and the flu.
Knopp said the delta variant leads to more severe illness, and omicron leads to less severe illness than the delta.
“We know on average the delta variant is definitely more serious and severe than an average flu virus," Knopp said. "Omicron, we’re still trying to sort out, but what I would say is omicron is so much more contagious than influenza. It is going to lead to severe illness."
Last week, Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said the county expects to see more COVID cases in the coming weeks after the holidays. Ascension Via Christi Hospital officials said they've seen the number of COVID patients rise to January 2021 levels.
School board president Jurdene Coleman said she's disappointed that USD 383 reinstated a districtwide mask mandate.
“I had every intention of kind of being able to see masking policies sort decrease and be gone in the next few months,” Coleman said. “I was really disappointed to see that COVID hasn’t allowed that.”
The board will revisit the mask mandate at its Feb. 2 meeting at the suggestion of board member Curt Herrman.