The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will consider a redrawn boundary map that doesn’t include busing some students from Manhattan to Ogden.
A district-commissioned committee is recommending a map that doesn’t including that provision, which had been one of parents’ biggest redistricting complaints from previous proposals.
The regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Robinson Education Center.
USD 383’s new school boundaries will begin with the 2021-22 school year.
According to the district’s enrollment analysis for the boundary maps, the recommended option removes the proposed “island” within the Miller Parkway area. That means students living along Scenic Drive, Ledgestone Drive, and Stone Pointe would stay in Manhattan and not be bussed to Ogden.
For the middle schools, the option would be closer to a true east/west split with students in the east going to Eisenhower and students in the west going to Anthony.
A special boundary adoption public comment period precedes the regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., with discussion and preliminary approval later during the regular meeting.
The school board has five choices to consider for redrawn boundary maps. Those maps are available for viewing at usd383.org/district/redistricting.
The district is redrawing the boundary lines prior to Oliver Brown Elementary, the district’s newest school, opening for students in August.
The board will recognize citizen comments during the meeting. The consensus among people who submitted comments online and in-person will be included with the report from district officials on the boundary plans. The main concern vocalized by residents was having to bus their children to a school outside of their boundary zone, and away from the neighborhood in which they live.
In other business, the board will give final approval for the selection of the bison as mascot and a scheme of brown and gold as the colors for Oliver Brown Elementary.
The board also will review the mid-year enrollment report and consider buying child nutrition software at an annual price of $24,685.
Among the consent agenda items are multiple donations and grants, including a $12,600 grant from Riley County Raising Riley to the College Hill Early Learning Center for reduced fees for families. The Manhattan-Ogden Public School Foundation is donating $11,925 for the personalized learning program for spring 2021.
The meetings can be viewed on the district’s social media pages via livestream.