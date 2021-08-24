Manhattan-Ogden school district officials say USD 383’s other food delivery vendors are stepping up to meet food demand after a major supplier dropped its contract.
On Monday, district officials announced Ben E. Keith Co. and F&A Food Sales, Inc. “have increased services to meet the food supply needs for our students.” Hiland Dairy Foods and Liberty Fruit Company are also increasing their supplies to the district.
This comes after Sysco, the food vendor that supplied USD 383 with roughly 80% of its food, abruptly dropped the district’s contract “just days” before the start of school, district officials said. That left the district scrambling to make sure it could feed students.
District child nutrition services director Stephanie Smith said Ben E. Keith Co. and F&A Foods “had to pick up where Sysco dropped the ball,” and so far, “they’ve done a great job.”
“It’s a huge undertaking on their part last-minute,” Smith said. “Typically, we try to get orders to our vendors four weeks in advance, and they had less than one week to fill our orders for us.” Smith said school menus should stay “relatively the same,” and she does not expect any interruptions in meal services or deliveries. She told The Mercury last week that truckloads of food are being delivered “almost daily” with thousands of cases of food delivered at a time. The cases range anywhere from 5 to 50 pounds, equaling roughly 5-7 days worth of meals.
The district budgeted just over $4 million for food services during the 2021-22 school year.