Manhattan-Ogden school district administrators on Wednesday will present a 2020-21 budget with a half mill decrease to the school board.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Robinson Education Center, 2031 Poyntz Ave., following a work session.
A livestream of the meeting will be available on the board’s Facebook page.
The proposed property tax rate is 61.636 mills, a decrease from this year’s rate of 62.137. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
A property owner who paid $668.57 in school taxes on a $100,000 home in 2020 would pay $669.90 for a $101,000 home in 2021, using the average existing residential property value increase of 1% in Riley County.
Lew Faust, director of business services, said the proposed budget will give a spending authority of $113 million, which accounts for all expenses including the bond and interest debt service and Kansas Public Employees Retirement System dollars. But the expenditures are projected to come in lower.
“I would guess somewhere in the neighborhood of $106.5 to $107 million,” Faust said.
The mill levy for adult education ended and there is not a special assessment levy this year, which contributed to the decrease, he said. While the decrease is a positive move, he said there is concern for the upcoming year. State and local economies have slowed because of COVID-19 affecting tax revenues across Kansas.
“On paper, it’s a good budget,” he said. “The State Department of Ed keeps telling us ‘Plan on getting the revenues that are in the state statute for school finance.’ But we tried to plan it conservatively because with the projected gap or shortfall in revenues at the state that was projected by the Consensus Revenue estimating group back in April, there still is a possibility that all those revenues might not be forthcoming.”
Although the state says the revenues will flow, Faust said he knows with a pandemic partially in control of the purse strings, he had to be conservative with the budget.
In the last school year, because of COVID-19, the district had some savings in areas of operations, transportation, utilities and similar expenses. However, the district also added expenses.
“We spent almost $400,000 on hotspots and iPad insurance,” Faust said. “As we’re planning and trying to ramp up preparation for providing a safe environment for our students and staff we spent … north of $100,000 just in (personal protection equipment) type stuff, whether it’s hand sanitizer, whether it’s masks, whether it’s face shields — just different things to try and be prepared for the upcoming year.”
Faust has been working school finance for about 10 years but at no time had he learned how to fiscally plan for a pandemic.
“There’s an entirely new set of requirements,” he said. “You would have had normal cleaning supplies but nothing to the extent of what we need now to make sure that we can provide the best and safest environment that we can.”
There is a litany of items to research and purchase. One of the recent projects he is delving into is trying to find some kind of electronic signature software for students and parents to use virtually.
“If we have students that are remote, there’s a remote log that they have to fill out and the student and the parent has to sign that and submit it for us to be able to count them as students,” he said.
They also have ordered enough masks for every staff member and student to have two masks each at the start of the year, which was nearly $15,000. That doesn’t take into account for face shields or the special masks made for people who need the masks with a transparent middle portion.
“We have to make sure we’ve got the right equipment for our people to do what they need to do” he said.
Faust will ask the board to approve a notice of hearing based on the proposed budget. With that approval, the notice of public hearing would be published, and the board would be expected to vote on the budget at its Aug. 19 meeting.