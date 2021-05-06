Ogden Elementary School has a new principal.
During its meeting Wednesday, the Manhattan-Ogden school board approved the promotion of Kayla Simon to lead Ogden Elementary. Simon takes over for Jim Armendariz, who announced his retirement from the district last month.
Simon is in her fifth year with the district and is currently teaching fifth grade at Ogden Elementary.
“I love teaching, but I’m really excited to support students and staff in a different way,” Simon said.
Simon, 29, said she is excited to expand her role and work with more parents and community partners. Simon’s salary as principal will be $72,500 annually, on par with other principals’ salaries. She said she will start combing through documents in the principal’s office with Armendariz as soon as school ends for the year on May 14. Simon said she broke the news of her promotion to her fifth graders Wednesday morning.
“I said, ‘Guys, I have news. … I’m going to be the principal next year,’” Simon said. “And they all went, ‘Yay!’ and cheered. It was awesome.”
Simon said Armendariz is leaving the school in a good position, and she is eager to continue his legacy of putting students first. The district honored Armendariz and other retiring district staffers during a special ceremony before the meeting. He said there are very few things he regrets about his career.
“The biggest one is that it wasn’t long enough,” Armendariz said. “39 years just isn’t enough when you’re working with a wonderful group of people; I feel like I’m abandoning them, and that’s the only part that really hurts.”
Armendariz started with the district in 1982. He said last year was challenging, but he does not regret any time spent with students. Board members thanked Armendariz and all district retirees, including those who retired during the 2019-20 school year, in their meeting comments.